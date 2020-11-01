The New York Jets will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon from Arrowhead Stadium.

The New York Jets are coming off a game where they took it into the fourth quarter with the Bills and only lost by eight points. The Chiefs come into this looking to add another W in their win column when they face the Jets.

Can Patrick Mahomes keep his MVP name alive this season or will the Jets come to play? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch the game today.

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Kansas City is good, we all know that. The Jets are also not as bad as their record might predict with Sam Darnold back under center, he will not want to lose by 20 points. I’ll stick with the Jets and almost 20 points.

Bet: New York Jets +19.5

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-19.5)

Over/Under: 48.5

