The Tennessee Titans will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 NFL action from Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans are looking to bounce back from a 27-24 loss at home to the Steelers last week as they look for their third road win of the season. Ryan Tannehill has been playing well for the Titans this season, throwing for nine touchdowns in his last three games.

The Bengals are coming off a last-minute 37-34 loss to the Browns at home and will look to rebound when they take on a tough Titans team, Joe Burrow and company has been playing well and covering the majority of their games, so look out for this Bengals team today.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: The Bengals have been great at covering all season and I don’t want to stop taking them even against the Titans, take Joe Burrow and company at home to cover the touchdown spread.

Bet: Cincinnati Bengals +7

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Titans vs. Bengals (+7)

Over/Under: 49.5 (-110)

