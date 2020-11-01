The New England Patriots will be on the road in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills from Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Patriots have not been the same team of years past and come into this matchup with back to back losses to the Broncos and 49ers. Cam Newton will try to right the ship today against a strong Buffalo team. The Bills come into this rivalry matchup with nothing but win on their mind, they have not beaten New England in over 20 years and today is the day for Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia to get that win.

Can the Buffalo Bills turn the streak around and beat the Patriots? Don’t miss this game, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Sunday.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: The Buffalo Bills are the better team. New England always gives the Bills problems but I think we have a new AFC East champions for years to come with the Buffalo Bills.

Bet: Buffalo Bills ML

