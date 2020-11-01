The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Detroit Lions in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are coming off two back to back wins to get them up to the .500 mark for the first time this season. They will face a tough Colts defense, who is one of the best in the NFL. Matthew Stafford will look to keep the momentum going by threading the needle today. The Colts have been playing great football with Philip Rivers under center and are looking to make it five wins on the season with a victory today.

Can the Lions make it three in a row against a tough Colts defense? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, November 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Prediction: The Colts are coming off of a bye week and should be well-rested but this will be Detroit’s first home game in over a month. The Lions have quietly won three out of their last four and have played very well on both sides of the ball. I like Detroit plus the points in this one.

Bet: Detroit Lions +2.5

