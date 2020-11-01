TOT Vs BHA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tottenham’s winning spin comes to an end with the side stunned by Royal Antwerp.

Although Tottenham rolled out a massively shuffled and changed playing 11 against Royal Antwerp, the club was still widely touted to get the job done in the Europa League. They are up against a Belgian side which had never won against a Premier League opposition, a record no one envisaged being broken when Tottenham came calling.

However, Royal Antwerp had different plans on the day. With Tottenham’s second string players failing to make use of the opportunity accorded to them, Royal Antwerp snuffled the visiting unit to pull off an unprecedented 1-0 win on the day.

The defeat ended Tottenham set of wins, a result which is set to have a massive fallout at the club. It was abundantly made clear ensuing that result that Tottenham would henceforth be deploying their regular playing 11 for all their ties with any kind of faith reposed in the substitutes vanishing up in smoke.

TOT Vs BHA Fantasy Probable Winner

Yearning for a win as they look to keep their uptick in the Premier League intact, we envision Tottenham fulfilling their ambitions today. They are up against a Brighton side which just can’t defend, a team which Tottenham should have little qualms in piling on the goals against.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Japhet continues to remain out with an injury for the hosts.

Florin and Alireza are both on the injury bed for Brighton while Dunk is suspended.

Tottenham

Lloris. Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Brighton

Ryan, Webster, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Tottenham Vs Brighton

Date And Time: 2nd November, Monday- 12:45am IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium London

Top Goal Scorer

Tottenham

Brighton

Maupay: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Burnley Vs Tottenham: 0-1

Brighton Vs West Brom: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

For Brighton, Matthew Ryan’s dip in form is turning out to a worrisome issue. The goal-keeper has lost steam ever since the onset of this season but he’s capable of turning things around quickly to see us entrust him with the gloves for the day’s fixture.

Defenders

While its clear that Tottenham are still to iron their defensive issues, the club is showing signs of improvement at the moment. The team went onto keep a cleansheet against Burnley the last time around, a performance which is bound to instil confidence in the team’s defensive ranks.

Matt Doherty looked solid as he was recalled the last time around with the fullback utilising his attacking skill set to persistently involve himself in the side’s attacking plays. Sergio Reguilon partners up with the two new signings showing why the club opted for their services this term.

Completing the trio from the home team is CB Toby Alderweireld.

Midfielders

Tanguy Ndombele was solid once again for Tottenham the last time around. In dire need of a couple of solid performances, the midfielder has pulled them off to once again return in contention for a regular role in his side’s playing 11.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has been electric for the club ever since the start of the season with his ability to turnover possession and transition the ball from defence to attack serving Tottenham well.

Brighton elsewhere see us repose faith in the services of Solly March and Leandro Trossard with both the players having registered the one goal and one assist apiece.

Strikers

The Harry-Kane, Son Heung-Min combination is proving too good and lethal for oppositions at the moment. The two have combined for the most number of goals this season with the two intertwining their skill set the last time around as well to pull off the side’s only goal of the day against Burnley.

Brighton will see top scorer with the four goals and one assist, Maupay wrap up our set of picks for the impending outings.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kane’s 5 goals and 8 assists alluded us towards his pick as our side’s captain while Son is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ryan, Sergio, Toby, Doherty, Pierre, Tanguy, March, Trossard, Son, Kane, Maupay

