The Tennessee Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 1-5-1 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Titans are 5-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Titans lost their first game of the season last week. Cincinnati is trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

Tennessee is favored by seven points in the latest Bengals vs. Titans odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 51. Before entering any Titans vs. Bengals picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bengals vs. Titans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Titans vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Titans spread: Bengals +7

Bengals vs. Titans over-under: 51 points

Bengals vs. Titans money line: Cincinnati +255, Tennessee -310

What you need to know about the Bengals

Cincinnati lost 37-34 to Cleveland this past Sunday. Head coach Zac Taylor now has a 3-19-1 record as the head coach of the Bengals. Joe Burrow completed 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a score. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of the seven games of his rookie year, tied for the second most in NFL history. Giovani Bernard had a season-high 96 scrimmage yards and a receiving TD last week.

Burrow rushed for 34 yards, as the Bengals managed 81 yards on the ground. Joe Mixon missed the game with a foot injury and is out for Week 8. The Bengals are also expected to be without offensive linemen Jonah Williams (neck), Trey Hopkins (concussion) and Bobby Hart (knee). Cincinnati also traded defensive end Carlos Dunlap, a Bengal since 2010, to the Seattle Seahawks this week.

What you need to know about the Titans

In a battle of unbeatens, Tennessee took a 27-24 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 153 yards and a TD. It was his sixth career game with 100-plus yards. Brown is aiming for his fourth game in row with a TD catch. Derrick Henry rushed for 75 yards and a TD last week, his fifth game with 75-plus rushing yards this season, the most in the NFL. He has seven rushing TDs in his past four games and has rushed for a score in four consecutive games. Henry leads the NFL with 663 rushing yards and is tied for the lead with seven rushing TDs.

Tennessee has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Ryan Tannehill is shooting for his fourth game in a row with two-plus TD passes and a 100-plus rating. He ranks fourth in the NFL with a 112.3 rating. Jayon Brown had eight tackles, a career-high four passes defensed and his first INT of the season last week. He has five-plus tackles in six consecutive games. The Titans lead the all-time series, 40-33-1.

How to make Bengals vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Bengals vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bengals vs. Titans? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Bengals spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 8 of the NFL season on an incredible 111-72 roll.