Xbox-PlayStation Console war is heating up as the day of the release date dawns. The latest being that a picture of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surfaced online, with him holding a Xbox Series X console.

The Xbox Series X consoles are releasing worldwide on November 10. With the release date approaching soon, Xbox is looking to attract more and more fans to its new console.

Both Xbox and Sony are using their celebrity fans to gain more buzz. Sony sent a PS5 to rapper Travis Scott and announced that he would be joining as a strategic partner. Xbox on the other hand sent a customized ‘Xbox refrigerator’ to Snoop Dogg. The latest to join the list is Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The picture in Focus: A custom Xbox Series X –

Recent reports show that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received a custom Xbox Series X from Microsoft. The console was seen to be featuring his logo and signature.

The box features the ‘Brahma Bull’ logo and a special message from the actor. Take this news with a pinch of salt, as of the writing of this article neither Xbox nor the actor have confirmed on any collaborations. It is still unclear how the special Xbox will be available to fans and players.

The Rock and Xbox: A long standing partnership –

Its been close to 20 years since the first Xbox was released in the market. It was Microsoft’s first foray into the market and effectively ushered in the console gaming era. The Rock was asked to join Bill Gates on the stage at the unveiling of the first Xbox. Since then both of them have come a long way in their respective fields.

The recent images could be Xbox choosing to reward The Rock for their long lasting partnership. People are also speculating that we might see The Rock on the stage once again to launch the Series X consoles.

With release dates approaching both Sony and Xbox are trying to one up each other in the marketing department. After these recent images Xbox seems to be slightly ahead. Your turn now, Sony.