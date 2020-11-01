“The other two carried Roman Reigns” – John Cena Sr. believes The Shield carried Roman Reigns and the Tribal Chief still isn’t the face of WWE.

John Cena Sr. appears to be a hard man to please. The father of the most popular WWE Star since the Ruthless Aggression Era, has a few very hot takes regarding a man Vince McMahon and the WWE has tried to replace his son with.

Roman Reigns was introduced to the WWE Universe as part of a faction called ‘The Shield’ with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. While all the three became Wrestling’s biggest stars, Reigns arguably shines the brightest of the three today. However, John Cena Sr. believes Reigns had to be carried by his Shield brethren in the beginning of his career.

John Cena Sr. believes The Shield carried Roman Reigns

“As far as The Shield goes, Roman was just part of a faction,” John Cena Sr. said in an interview with Boston Wrestling. “The other two carried Roman Reigns, I’ll be right upfront with you. I think he will [agree with that] because he’s a very smart young man. I think the mistake they made with Roman Reigns was, ‘I don’t like roast beef but I’m gonna shove it down your throat anyway.’ And that’s what happened.”

John Cena’s father has come around Reigns, especially with his new personality. He claimed that this was the best of Reigns the world had seen.

“It takes two [Roman Reigns and Jey Uso] to make it work, and for the first time in WWE, as far as I’m concerned – you know what I thought of Roman Reigns, I was always upfront with it. Now, I tell you what, it had to be Paul Heyman that thought about this one, and Vince McMahon, to come up with turning Roman Reigns heel. It’s the best thing they ever could have done.”

Despite the praise however, he refused to admit that Reigns was the face of WWE today.

“I think Reigns has reached a point in his life now where he’s on top of the world. But as far as you and everybody else saying the face of the company, it’s never going to happen again. You will never have the face of the company.”

