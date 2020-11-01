“Take your other shoe off”- Lewis Hamilton to Daniel Ricciardo before the Shoey celebration during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In the unexpected series of events, Daniel Ricciardo was not expected to secure a podium, but certain unprecedented events in the race helped him to clinch the 3rd position.

Where Renault was already content with a single podium in the season, a repeat is surely a bonus. Last time, when Ricciardo won the podium he forgot about doing his iconic ‘shoey’ celebration, probably too overwhelmed about the prestige of the achievement.

But this time he didn’t miss the occasion and at the appropriate time took out his shoe and poured in the champagne, however, one unanticipated thing happened in between, as Lewis Hamilton interrupted him and asked to join him in the ‘shoey’ celebration.

Talking about the incident later, Ricciardo told he was surprised when Hamilton stepped in “I was about to drink a beautiful fresh [shoey], and I heard Lewis saying ‘Take your other shoe off’ and I was like.. no [way]..” he said.

Though Ricciardo went ahead with Hamilton and gave him his other shoe and for the first time, the Briton did the Shoey celebration. Can’t be denied that it was unhygienic.

Daniel Ricciardo- Leading the intense race

The Australian driver this season with a limited number of resources is doing exceptionally well. With only last few races to go, Ricciardo is standing 4th in the table.

It is an undisputed fact that at the moment, the top-3 in the current standings of the Drivers’ championship is untouchable, with Hamilton cruising away with the title.

In contrast, the competition, below is intense, with the difference between the next six drivers is only 21 points, and Charles Leclerc is only 5 points away from the Renault driver.