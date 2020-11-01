“She belongs up there, she’s a superstar”: Shotzi Blackheart names NXT superstar she thinks deserves to head to the WWE main roster.

For what is essentially a developmental brand, NXT has a stacked roster. Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Finn Balor and Karrion Kross would be main event stars on any promotion in the world and as far as their division go, it can be argued that is superior than what the WWE offers on their main roster.

With such an abundance of talent, a call up or two should be round the corner and Shotzi Blackheart, the host of NXT Halloween Havoc, has opened up on who thinks will be the next to make the jump to either RAW or SmackDown.

Shotzi Blackheart names superstar she thinks deserves to head to WWE main roster

“The main roster is the main goal. That’s why we’re at NXT. So, every time someone moves up to the main roster it’s awesome,” Shotzi told GIVEMESPORT. “I think Rhea Ripley [will be called up next]. I don’t know what’s taking so long, honestly! She belongs up there, she’s a superstar. I think very soon she’ll be gone.

“That makes me sad because she’s one of my favourite tag team partners, but she deserves it!”

Rhea Ripley has made a number of main roster appearances but she has done so while still being a part of the black and yellow brand. Ripley is already a former NXT and NXT UK Women’s Champion. She’s only 24 at the moment, and could very well go on to become the first women to win all of WWE’s active women’s titles.

Ripley signed with the WWE in 2017 and made her first appearance in the May Young Classic where she lost to Dakota Kai in the second round. She would later become the inaugural NXT UK Women’s champion before moving to NXT and ending Shayna Baszler’s reign of terror as NXT Women’s Champion.

