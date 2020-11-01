The New Orleans Saints visit the Chicago Bears in a battle between NFC playoff hopefuls during Week 8 of the 2020 NFL schedule. The Saints are aiming for a fourth consecutive win after a 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. The Bears, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from a road loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET in Chicago. The Bears could be without star wide receiver Allen Robinson (doubtful, concussion), while the Saints will once again be without Michael Thomas (hamstring).

William Hill lists the Saints as five-point road favorites, up 2.5 from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Bears vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Bears picks, check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model is also on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Saints vs. Bears 10,000 times. You can visit SportsLine here to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Bears vs. Saints:

Bears vs. Saints spread: Saints -5

Bears vs. Saints over-under: 42.5 points

Bears vs. Saints money line: Saints -215, Bears +185

CHI: Bears are 4-3 against the spread in 2020

NO: Over has hit in all six Saints games this season

Why the Bears can cover

The Saints are an efficient, effective offensive team, but New Orleans will be without top wide receiver Michael Thomas and Chicago is strong on the defensive side. The Bears rank in the top 10 of the NFL in scoring defense (seventh), passing defense (eighth) and total defense (10th) so far in 2020.

Chicago is devastating against the pass, ranking second in the NFL in completion percentage allowed (58.3) and third in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.6).

The Bears have also allowed the fewest touchdown passes (six) in the NFL, and Chicago boasts the second-best defense in the league on third down, allowing opponents to convert on only 31.7 percent of their chances. The defense is led by Khalil Mack, a top-five player in sacks with 5.5 so far this season. Roquan Smith is seventh in the league in tackles (60), and the Bears have talent at all three levels of the defense.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints rank seventh in scoring offense, averaging 30.0 points per game, and they are an above-average offensive team virtually across the board. Behind the accuracy of Drew Brees, New Orleans leads the league in completion percentage and, on the other side of the ball, Sean Payton’s team ranks in the top seven in total defense and rushing defense.

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (concussion) is doubtful and the Bears rely heavily on his talents to stretch opposing defenses. Chicago is the worst rushing team in the NFL, averaging just 84.1 yards per game, and the Saints are capable of putting pressure on quarterback Nick Foles throughout this contest.

How to make Saints vs. Bears picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it’s calling for 46 total points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Bears vs. Saints? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Bears spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,800 on NFL picks over the past five-plus seasons.