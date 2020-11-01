ROM Vs FIO Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Goal scoring extravaganza on our hands today as two electric sides go at loggerheads.

Today’s encounter between AS Roma and Fiorentina is going to unravel in only one way. This fixture is all slated to unfold as a sensational goal scoring feast, a tie where these two sides spare no expense to pile on the goals.

Traditionally two sides who have paid little to no heed to their defensive side of the game, AS Roma and Fiorentina have massively relied on their attack to salvage results for them. A complete focus on the attacking side of the game has served either side well as well in the opening instalments of Serie A 2020-21 with both the clubs adjacent to each other.

Undefeated in their last four fixtures after their 3-3 draw with AC Milan, for AS Roma, that result could end up being a watershed moment for the club. They were undeterred in their approach despite squaring off against the league leaders, a clash where AS Roma left no stone unturned to pummel AC Milan’s otherwise well regarded defence.

ROM Vs FIO Fantasy Probable Winner

Fiorentina elsewhere were involved in a goal scoring extradonaire affair as well with the side managing to prevail in the five goal thriller as they downed Udinese 3-2 on the day. However, they won’t be able to scram their way to a win today with their leaky defence letting in one too many a goal.

Probable Playing 11

Nicolo, Javier and Amadou will all be out of action for AS Roma with the players nursing injuries at the moment.

Borja and German are sidelined with ongoing injury concerns.

AS Roma

Mirante, Smalling, Mancini, Kumbulla, Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Veretout, Spinazzola, Mkhitaryan, Pedro, Dzeko

Fiorentina

Dragowski, Martinez Quarta, Milenkovic, Caceres, Lirola, Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli, Biraghi, Kouame, Ribery

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: AS Roma Vs Fiorentina

Date And Time: 1st November, Sunday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

AS Roma

Fiorentina

Bygone Encounter

AC Milan Vs AS Roma: 3-3

Fiorentina Vs Udinese: 3-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Antonio Mirante from AS Roma shown he’s more than adept of taking over the role in between the sticks for the club. He’s been a steady pair of gloves for the club, a goal-keeper who is growing in stature with each passing encounter.

Defenders

With both these defences offering little in the way of resistance and guile, it was only rightful of us to limit our pick to the measly three picks in this docket. And all our names are going to be of the attacking kind, players who can have a telling impact in both defence and attack for the club.

Fitting the bill perfectly was AS Roma’s Cristiano Biraghi. He has already registered the one goal and three assists for his side, a player who has tasted consummate success in his travails up the pitch.

AS Roma on the other hand see us indulge in the services of the indomitable wingback Leonardo Spinazzola and Marash Kumbulla.

Midfielders

Fiorentina will be well aware that the only way they can pull off a win today is if they can outscore AS Roma. It will see the club give everything they have attackingly with Gaetano Castrovilli with the four goals spearheading the side’s challenge in attack.

Sofyan Amrabat will be his partner for the affair while the home side will be represented by an entire triad of picks. Beginning the set of picks from the club is top creator Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has assisted three goals for his side till now.

Top scorer with the four goals, Jordan Veretout links up with Henrikh with Lorenzo Pellegrini who has popped up with a couple of layups wrapping the set of picks for the side.

Strikers

Edin Dzeko has now settled into his groove nicely once again with him scoring for the side against AS Roma to see him be a must have pick for us today. Pedro has played the perfect partner to him with a couple of strikes to see him be Dzeko’s partner for the upcoming tie.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Dzeko’s three goals see him captain our side for the contest while Castrovilli is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Dragowski, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Biraghi, Veretout, Henrikh, Pellegrini, Castrovilli, Amrabat, Pedro, Edin

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

