The Great



Available on November 1:

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Easy A

Ocean’s 11

Platoon

Available on November 12:

Fruitvale Station

Available on November 16:

Loving

Whose Streets?

The Good



Available on November 1:

The Impossible

School Daze

Snowden

Available on November 6:

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

Available on November 11:

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

Available on November 12:

Ludo – Netflix Film

Prom Night

Available on November 15:

V for Vendetta

Available on November 20:

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Available on November 22:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Machete Kills

Available on November 24:

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Available on November 27:

The Call — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

Available on November 26

Mosul — Netflix Film

The OK



Available on November 1:

The Indian in the Cupboard

Knock Knock

Little Monsters (1989)

The Next Karate Kid

Mile 22

Wheels of Fortune

Jumping the Broom

Yes Man

Available on November 2:

Prospect

Available on November 4:

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Available on November 6:

Citation — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

Available on November 13:

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

Available on November 23:

Hard Kill

Available on November 24:

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Available on November 30:

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Hey, It’s Something to Watch



Available on November 1:

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Available on November 12:

Graceful Friends

Available on November 13:

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

Available on November 15:

A Very Country Christmas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Hometown Holiday

Available on November 19:

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

Available on November 23:

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

Available on November 25:

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — Netflix Film

Available on November 27:

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Available on November 29:

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Available on November 30:

The 2nd

Rust Creek