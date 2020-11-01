The Premier League served up its usual fare of high-scoring thrillers, dramatic meetings between top sides and VAR controversy on Matchday 7 with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham among those in action.

Read on for a recap of Sunday’s games in the English top flight.

Bale strikes as Spurs move into second amid VAR drama

Gareth Bale scored the first goal of his second spell at Tottenham Hotspur to earn his side a 2-1 victory that moved them up to second place in the Premier League.

VAR intervened to change a foul by Adam Lallana on Harry Kane, initially given on the edge of the box by referee Graham Scott, from a free-kick to a penalty, one which Tottenham’s No.10 duly converted from the spot.

Jose Mourinho’s side were unable to press home their advantage and the impressive Tariq Lamptey drew the visitors level despite what appeared to be a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the build-up. Brighton were perhaps the better side before Bale’s introduction. It took the Real Madrid loanee just three minutes to strike, heading home Sergio Reguilon’s cross for his first Spurs goal in seven years and six months.

Arsenal end ‘big six’ bad luck

For the first time in 30 Premier League matches Arsenal beat a ‘big six’ rival away from home, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty kick carrying them to a victory against Manchester United.

With summer signings Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes excelling, Arsenal were able to keep their hosts’ at arms length before Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin in the 68th minute to hand Aubameyang the chance to end a five game goal drought and secure a crucial victory for the Gunners.

Arsenal celebrate Aubameyang’s decisive penalty

Getty Images



“At half-time we were concerned we hadn’t scored but we knew that in the second half we had to score because we had some opportunists in the first half,” said Aubameyang, whose goal moved Arsenal level on points with Chelsea in fifth while United is far down the table in 15th.

“We managed the first half well and then in the second half we managed to score. After that, everyone wanted to defend as a squad. We did that well and I’m happy.”

Everton undone by Newcastle counter

Newcastle inflicted a second straight Premier League defeat on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, who missed out on a chance to leapfrog local rivals Liverpool into the top spot, with a stuttering attacking display.

Without the likes of James Rodriguez and Richarlison, Everton lacked the attacking spark that defined their strong start to the season and the ruthlessness that Newcastle showed on the counter attack. A foul by Andre Gomes on Callum Wilson gave the striker the chance to open the scoring from the spot before he combined with former Bournemouth team-mate Ryan Fraser for the second in the 84th minute.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s eighth of the season gave Everton hope in added time but Newcastle held firm to move up to 10th.

“We knew it would be a battle against one of the great managers but we deserved it,” said Newcastle boss Steve Bruce. “Tactically, we were right.”

Southampton hold on in seven goal thriller

The Premier League continued its trend for end to end drama early on Sunday as Southampton romped into a four goal lead at Aston Villa in less than an hour before very nearly throwing away victory.

Villa would net three, including late penalties from Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish, but could not quite dig out of the hole they had dug for themselves in the game’s closing minutes. Two brilliant free-kicks from James Ward-Prowse bookended goals by Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings and proved to be just enough for Southampton, who sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Premier League Matchday 7 results and fixtures

Friday, October 30

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Crystal Palace

Saturday, October 31

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

Sunday, November 1

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Monday, November 2

Fulham vs West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United vs Leicester City