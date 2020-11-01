The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills face off in a Week 8 battle between AFC East foes. Cam Newton and the Patriots hit the road to face a stiff test against Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo enters with a 5-2 record, while New England has struggled to a 2-4 mark. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Buffalo.

Patriots vs. Bills spread: Bills -4

Patriots vs. Bills over-under: 41 points

Patriots vs. Bills money line: Bills -210, Patriots +180

NE: Patriots are 2-4 against the spread this season

BUF: Over has hit in four of six Bills games this season

Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots are struggling, but they can find solace in a few strengths. New England ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing offense, producing 155.0 yards per game on the ground, and quarterback Cam Newton is a force in the running game. The former NFL MVP has 244 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season, with Newton helping to bolster a 5.0 yards-per-carry average for the Patriots as a team.

Defensively, New England is also steady, including an above-average mark against the pass. The Patriots are allowing only 228.2 yards per game through the air, and New England is tied for third-best in the NFL in averaging 1.33 interceptions per game.

The Patriots also land at No. 3 in the league in net punting average (46.8 yards per punt), and special teams could play a crucial part in a game projected to be decided by a narrow margin.

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills bring a high-powered offense to the table, led by an explosive passing attack. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has 2,018 passing yards already this season with 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He ranks fourth in the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns, and is also a threat on the ground, with 1,345 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in only 35 career games.

Buffalo is also elite at moving the chains on offense, converting 52.4 percent of third-down opportunities. Defensively, Buffalo has regressed from its strong form in 2019, but this is a favorable matchup. The Patriots are last in the NFL in both passing touchdowns (three) and interceptions thrown (11), while New England also ranks in a tie for last in quarterback rating (65.1) and in the bottom five in passing offense (197.2 yards per game).

