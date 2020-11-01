Al Pereira / Contributor



The winds and accompanying chill is expected to factor into the NFC North clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, as the two age-old rivals get ready to take the field Sunday in Week 8. As it stands, gusts are expected to sustain around 25 mph or more throughout the afternoon, and the fact temps aren’t predicted to break the 35-degree mark combine to make for a frigid wind chill. Just a couple hours ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff and it feels like 13 degrees in Green Bay, and winds could also go up to 40 mph at several points of the game, further impacting the deep ball.

Additionally, there’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation — per The Weather Channel. At these temps, said precipitation could come in the form of snow, rain, sleet or a wintry mix, drastically increasing the level of difficulty for both offenses. That being said, the Packers are more prepared for such conditions, considering the Vikings are a dome team. This week, Mike Zimmer’s squad will be forced onto the frozen tundra, not an ideal position to be in when also trying to climb out of a 1-5 hole against Aaron Rodgers and Co., who lead the division at 5-1.

Rodgers is, of course, no stranger to playing through unpleasant weather conditions, having been in Green Bay his entire NFL career, but the sustained winds might be a challenge even for him — especially considering how the absence of Aaron Jones in the backfield might force the already pass-happy Packers to be even more so this week. As for an already-struggling Kirk Cousins, who has already thrown 10 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns — just three picks shy of tying a career high in a single season — the latter is a mark he could very well reach against the Packers, especially in this weather.

In all, it could make for one of the more defensive games this week in the NFL, as both offenses struggle against the gusting winds and temps that dance just above freezing, with bullying winds, and the possibility of a wintry mix making the field conditions questionable. Consider this when setting your Fantasy rosters and placing your bets this week, because Mother Nature is also taking the field at Lambeau on Sunday afternoon.