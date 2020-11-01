It’s frankly amazing how quickly the 2020 season in New England has fallen apart.

After having the Patriots off to a 2-1 start, quarterback Cam Newton ended up on the COVID-19 reserve and hasn’t been the same player since returning to action. He went from a player who had other teams regretting the decision to pass on him this offseason … to … well … getting benched for Jarrett Stidham and throwing five interceptions in two games.

Sunday’s game against the Bills didn’t lend any favors to Newton’s run with the Patriots.

Newton had an opportunity to lead the Patriots on a game-winning (or tying) drive, but his fumble with 31 seconds left secured the win for Buffalo. It was another crushing turnover that dropped the Patriots to 2-5 on the season.

And, sure, the Patriots have dominated the NFL for the better part of two decades. So, as you could expect, fans were pleased to see this losing streak continue.

