Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were stunned at home on Sunday as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-22, at Lambeau Field.

The Packers, who fell to 5-2 on the season, had one last chance in the final minute to pull out a wild win but fell short when Rodgers was sacked by D.J. Wonnum at the Minnesota 4t yard line and fumbled the ball away with 12 seconds to go.

The sack by Wonnum was a thing of beauty and led to a great photo of what it’s really like to play QB in the NFL.

I mean, check this out:

Here’s the whole play:

NFL fans had lots of reactions to that:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here