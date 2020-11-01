A NFC East rivalry takes center stage on Sunday Night Football as Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles host Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET. Wentz is coming off an impressive showing in Philadelphia’s victory over the Giants last week, throwing for 359 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score. Meanwhile, Cooper enters Sunday’s NFC East clash with 53 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns. The key to cashing in huge in daily Fantasy tournaments will be building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the NFL DFS player pool for Cowboys vs. Eagles.

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. It’s been a tough year for Philadelphia’s quarterback, as he enters Week 8 leading the NFL with 10 interceptions and has a career-low 58.6 percent completion rate.

However, he’s been able to supplement his scoring for his Fantasy owners with five rushing touchdowns and he’s coming off his best game of the season after throwing for 359 yards and accounting for three touchdowns in a win over the Giants. And even though Dallas ranks second in the NFL in passing yards allowed, the Cowboys rank 23rd in net yards per pass attempt (6.8). Dallas’ defense has also recorded just one interception this season, which bodes well for his Fantasy on Sunday night.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. With Andy Dalton (concussion) out of the lineup and Ben DiNucci making his first NFL start, the Cowboys are going to have to lean heavily on Elliott and that sort of volume can be capitalized on even behind a banged up offensive line.

Elliott ranks sixth in the NFL in evaded tackles (37) and his 26 red-zone touches are the sixth most in the NFL among running backs. Against an Eagles defense that ranks 24th against the run and has allowed 11 rushing touchdowns so far in 2020, you’ll definitely want him in your NFL DFS lineups.

