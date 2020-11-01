NEW Vs EVE Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two sides labouring to navigate a bevy of injuries clash heads in the league.

After spending years at the international stage with some of the biggest names in the football fraternity, Ancelotti will be well aware that it doesn’t take much time to lose your semblance and slip in form. The slightest of aberrations can end up unravelling all your hard work, a plight the Italian has received on ample occasions.

Its what will make him all the more worried and concerned about Everton’s current situation in the league. After an electric start to the season, the side all of a sudden no longer looks the formidable unit which was only till a couple of weeks back earning plaudits for its fearless brand of football.

The 2-0 lacklustre display to Southampton the last time around is not the only reason for the club’s sudden downward spiral. A string of injuries have left the club paper thin with the red cards dished out to Digne and Richarlison leaving Everton extremely bare at the moment.

NEW Vs EVE Fantasy Probable Winner

Newcastle United will be well aware that if there’s any moment to defeat Everton in the league, its today. With the club showing resillinace to pull off a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton right in the culminating stages of their bygone affair, the side is bound to test this jittery Everton side to the fullest today as well.

With Everton massively lacking in attack, we envisage this clash curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Martin, Richie and Yedlin are all going to be out of the forthcoming contest owing to their injuries.

Coleman, Gbamin, Holgate and James will be out of action for Everton in lieu of their injuries while Digne and Richarlison are both suspended for the contest.

Newcastle United

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Murphy, Hendrick, Hayden, Lewis, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Everton

Pickford, Kenny, Mina, Keane, Nkounkou, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match: Newcastle United Vs Everton

Date And Time: 1st November, Sunday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: St. Marries Park, Newcastle

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Newcastle United

Wilson: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Everton

Bygone Encounter

Wolverhampton Vs Newcastle United: 1-1

Southampton Vs Everton: 2-0

Goal-Keeper

Karl Darlow was an instrumental figure for his side against Wolverhampton. Had it not been for the Newcastle United goal-keeper, his side would have long packed up their bags from the contest with Darlow refusing to let anything through him on the day.

Defenders

Everton’s defence has always looked shaky and it was well evident in the side’s 2-0 defeat the last time around. However, Newcastle United aren’t renowned for their attacking game, a side Everton can keep at bay.

It sees us opt for Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey from the visiting team for the day’s event.

Midfielders

For Everton, Abdoulaye Doucoure needs to do more than just a defensive job today. With the club devoid of both James and Richarlison’s services, Doucoure will be handed over a free hand to showcase his attacking credentials.

CDM Allan has looked solid ever since making his debut for the club with Andre Gomes wrapping up our trio of picks from Everton’s midfield for the contest. Newcastle United on the other hand will see us roll in Jacob Murphy after he hammered down his place in the club’s playing 11 with a sensational display against Wolverhampton.

Allan Saint-Maxim with the one goal and one assist this season will join up with him.

Strikers

With Everton being extremely jittery when it comes to defence, Callum Wilson will be well aware that he can pile on the goals today. He’s his side’s top scorer in his inaugural season at the club with him having already struck on four occasions for the side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has four goals in his last three ties against Newcastle United to see him wrap up our side for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Everton’s top scorer, Dominic will be our captain for the encounter while Callum is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Darlow, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, Allan Saint-Maxim, Jacob, Wilson, Dominic

