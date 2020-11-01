MUN Vs ARS Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Arsenal find themselves in a rut with the team winless in three of its last five fixtures

After a sudden uptick in form as he took over charge of Arsenal’s reigns, Arteta is now understanding the full scope of the job he needs to carry out at the club. The honeymoon period has clearly ended for the Spaniard with Arsenal recording two defeats on the bounce to dwindle all the way down into 12th place in the points tally.

While its undoubtable that Arteta has had a positive impact on the club since his arrival, he’s made some beleaguered decisions off late. His refusal to play Aubameyang in the central role has completely wiped away the striker’s threat, a player who has looked a meek, timid and bleak image of himself this season.

Its just one of the many calamitous issues Arteta has to solve in attack with Arsenal making for an extremely laggard, languid and dreary attacking setup at the moment. Its this plight which made the club’s three goals against Dundalk earlier in the week in the Europa League all the more important with the side finally managing to get its scoring shoes on.

Probable Winner

Today’s encounter will be closely contested and determined by the finest of margins. Arsenal’s defence will make life extremely tiresome for Manchester United with us envisaging this one curtailing in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Alex has been diagnosed with COVID while Martial misses out owing to his previous red card.

Callum, Gabriel and Rob are all out for Arsenal once again with the three yet to shake off their injuries.

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Rashford

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Thomas, Xhaka, Willian, Aubameyang, Saka

Match Details

Premier League 2020-21

Match:Manchester United Vs Arsenal

Date And Time: 1stNovember, Sunday- 12:45am IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester United

Bruno: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Arsenal

Aubameyang: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Manchester United Vs Chelsea: 0-0

Arsenal Vs Leicester City: 0-1

MUN Vs ARS Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Arsenal’s Bernd Leno has emerged as one of the most astute pair of gloves in the league ever since the onset of the bygone season. He’s been immaculate, a player whose ability to take up astute positions has seen him win the contest for his club on his own merit on a string of occasions.

Defenders

With a cleansheet in their last two encounters, its was only rightful for us to snare the picks from Manchester United for this one. Also, with Arsenal in a quagmire when it comes to the scoring facet, Manchester United can easily emulate their 0-0 showing against Chelsea today as well.

We will be opting for Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has the one goal this season and CB Victor Lindelof for the upcoming clash from the side. Arsenal on the other hand have been gradually emerging as a string and mean defensive unit, one which has been reshaped by the arrival of CB Gabriel Magalhaes.

Midfielders

With three goals and two assists, Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s top scorer as things stand to see him become the first name to be inducted in our setup from the club.

Given the nature of this tie and the manner in which both the sides are bound to setup for the event, Scott McTominay and Fred will be crucial figures for their side. The two will need to stave of a string of attacking threats from Arsenal, a task they pulled off nicely against Chelsea.

While it’s still early days for Thomas Partey at Arsenal, the CDM has offered a glimpse into the sprawling skill set which saw the club move for his services. Dani Ceballos has looked sensational for the club in his second loan spell wit the player sprawling the ball all around the park with his ball handling abilities.

Strikers

Arteta hinted at redeployingPierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his preferred role, one where he lit the league up last season to win the Golden Boot. Manchester United meanwhile see us opt for Marcus Rashfordafter his hattrick against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Bruno’s hand in five goals for his side see him captain our team while Aubameyang is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Leno, Gabriel, Lindelof, Aaron, Bruno, Partey, Scott, Fred, Dani, Rashford, Aubameyang

