Dana White has confirmed Israel Adesanya will next face Jan Blachowicz, following which an anticipated clash with Jon Jones is also in sights.

The Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is pitted to become the showstopper in 2021. The Last Stylebender, who left the entire MMA circuit in awe with his impeccable performance against Paulo Costa at UFC 253, is now seemingly set to pass the threshold of the Light Heavyweight division to challenge Jan Blachowicz, and then considering how it will pan out he may soon go one-on-one versus Jon Jones.

At the post UFC Vegas 12 press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion is targeting a champion Vs. Champion match between Adesanya and Blachowicz (Light Heavyweight Champion). And also said, if Adesanya wins, then a future battle with Jon Jones may await.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Robert Whittaker, Fell Through

While the UFC 254 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier was presented as the match for the No.1 contendership (Middleweight Division), but as per White, Whittaker’s subdued reaction after coming out victorious, pushed him to take the exorbitant route in the form of Israel Adesanya Vs. Jan Blachowicz.

This past week both Adesanya and Blachowicz addressed the potential in-ring face off.

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

Champ squared. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

So, with that being the case, it is evident that this exciting match-up is in works and may headline a PPV event in the first half of 2021.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Jon Jones in 2021?

Whenever Adesanya and Blachowicz will share the ring, the event will certainly break many records, however, it seems UFC has a follow-up plan in sights as well. Considering the nasty Twitter tussle that took place between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya just after UFC 253, which broke the internet and left the whole MMA community longing to see them in the Octagon together, the promotion apparently wants them to square off as well.

Israel Adesanya, who was present at the Apex Center on Saturday, did conveyed his thoughts about facing the “Supposed GOAT” and said- “I’m going to fight the supposed GOAT, 2021, Raiders Stadium. I’m hoping to God after these elections all this corona s–t vanishes. And then we can have crowds again, because that fight needs to be in front of a crowd.

“It’s going to be the biggest fight in UFC history, I believe, bar any fight that’s been put up. If not Raiders, I’m thinking Texas, because I have the gate for the largest attendance in the world at 57,127, so I’m thinking Raiders Stadium, if not [AT&T] Stadium. There’s more to come, but I’m just saying, baby steps. Everything I’ve planned, strategy in the game of war.”

