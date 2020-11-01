Kings XI Punjab qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs: The Lokesh Rahul-led team is currently playing a must-win encounter in Abu Dhabi.

Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab need to defend a 154-run target against Chennai Super Kings to keep themselves alive in the ongoing 13th season of the IPL.

Currently at No. 5 with six wins and seven losses, Kings XI desperately need a victory in their last league match for they require a minimum of 14 points for the playoffs.

Much like batsman Deepak Hooda scoring a game-changing 62* (30) with the help of three fours and four sixes at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium today, Kings XI need a similar performance from any one of their bowlers to restrict the opposition batsmen.

How can Kings XI Punjab qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs?

Currently very much part of the teams who are fighting for the remaining three spots to qualify for the next stage, Punjab’s chances will all but finish if they lose against Super Kings for qualifying with 12 points is impossible.

Supposing KXIP beat CSK in Abu Dhabi today, they will then contest with the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, loser of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and with Sunrisers Hyderabad provided they beat Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 for two spots.

While Knight Riders and Royals will lock horns today itself, Capitals and Royal Challengers will play each other tomorrow and will be followed by Hyderabad vs Indians’ contest. The net run rate among these teams will hold utmost importance in such a scenario.

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians have already qualified as the top-ranked team this season. Mumbai will be joined by the winner of Capitals and Royal Challengers on Monday.