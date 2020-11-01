Is Andre Russell playing: The star all-rounder from Kolkata Knight Riders hadn’t taken the field in their last three IPL 2020 matches.

During the 55th match of the ongoing 13th season of Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. Dew seems to be coming in and that’s the big reason. We have bowled well majority of the tournament and hopefully we will go well tonight. The games we haven’t done well, our senior batters haven’t done well and fortunately [Ben] Stokes and [Sanju] Samson are in good nick,” Smith told Star Sports during the toss.

Being asked about the changes to their Playing XI, the Australian player confirmed that they will be taking the field with the same Playing XI.

Is Andre Russell playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs RR?

Much like Smith, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan also wanted to field first. Further speaking during the toss, Morgan made public that they have reinstated all-rounder Andre Russell into their Playing XI for a must-win match.

“We would have preferred to chase. It’s not a night for holding back and on top of that we need to improve the NRR. He [Andre Russell] is back and it is great to have him back and so let’s hope tonight is the night.

“Lockie [Ferguson] is out. Rinku Singh misses out and Shivam Mavi comes in. As a side, you want to get into a position to win the game and then think about other [NRR] scenarios,” Morgan told Star Sports.

In 10 matches this season, Russell’s 92 runs have come at a paltry average and strike rate of 11.50 and 131.42. With the ball in hand, Russell has picked six wickets at an average of 29.16, an economy rate of 9.72 and a strike rate of 18.