“I’m so sorry”: Uriah Hall cries in front of Anderson Silva after his TKO win in the headliner of UFC Vegas 12 at the UFC APEX tonight.

Anderson Silva took to the Octagon in what is likely his final MMA appearance. His highly anticipated bout with Uriah Hall main evented tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event. This was the ‘Spider’s’ first fight since UFC 237 in May of 2019.

While Silva walked into the bout off a loss, in fact 4 of his last 5 matches before tonight saw him staring at the lights, Hall’s recent effort saw him score a split decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior, to hand him a two-fight win streak.

Uriah Hall cries in front of Anderson Silva after his TKO win at UFC Vegas 12

Silva and Hall started out with feeling each other. Despite his age, Silva was still fast and repeatedly struck Hall, forcing him to retreat. A round kick and a jab to the body by Silva brought the first round to end.

The second round saw Hall barely land a strike early on while Silva continually moved, in an attempt to fake his opponent out. The round came to a close with not much happening.

Round 3 saw Hall come out swinging. Silva showed excellent footwork to land a right hand. Both men fought aggressively. Late in the round, Hall found a right hand that dropped Silva. ‘Primetime” leaped for a ground and pound before the horn saved Anderson.

Hall dropped Silva once again in the fourth round. Another ground and pound and this time there was no saving Silva. In what is likely his last match, Silva went down fighting.

Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva. And he felt so bad for it. So much respect here. Oh my heart… pic.twitter.com/3b9jIsMA47 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 1, 2020

Following the match, the pair embraced with Hall apologizing in tears. Silva, responded with words of encouragement for a man who could very well be the last name on his record books.

Uriah Hall is crying in front of Anderson Silva and saying “I’m so sorry” after TKOing him. “You’re the reason why I’m doing this. You’re still one of the greatest,” an emotional Hall says to Silva. Silva is whispering to Hall: “You can win your title. Just do it. Do your best.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2020

“Sometimes it’s very difficult for us to stop. But today is the final day,” Silva said during his post-fight interview, lending more weight to this being his final dance.

