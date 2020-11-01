Conor McGregor cuts a motivated figure for the coming year, and plans to pay heed on the new challenges as well as on some unfinished business.

Conor McGregor, who is now certain to go up against Dustin Poirier in January 2021, claims that the fight against The Diamond won’t be his only outing in the Octagon in 2021.

The Notorious One though made a similar assertion at the start of 2020 as well, but after some plans fell through the Irishman announced retirement in June. However, McGregor now seems focused for 2021, and in a Twitter post even sworn allegiance to the Lightweight category, and conveys a Welterweight return is also in thoughts.

Conor McGregor’s Tweet

On Sunday, the Mystic man took to the micro blogging website to answer some fans’/followers’ questions, and in the plethora of queries, one user asked the 32-year-old about his plans on returning to the 170lb category. To which Conor replied and expressed his commitment to the Lightweight, but also hinted that it’s going to be a long year, 2021, and a reentry in the Welterweight world is also possible.

“For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up…”

Conor McGregor is UFC’s first champ-champ (Held Featherweight and Lightweight championship simultaneously in 2016), and his stature is in the circuit is very big and may mount even more if he lives up to the aforementioned statement.

