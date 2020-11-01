“I have”- Toto Wolff when he was asked if he has considered any person to replace him as the team principal at Mercedes in near future.

Toto Wolff has made it clear that someone else now should take the baton from him to handle Mercedes’ F1 team, with him already providing seven consecutive constructors’ championships to the team.

All empires need inspirational leaders. Alongside Enzo Ferrari, Colin Chapman, Sir Frank Williams, Ron Dennis and Jean Todt add Toto Wolff to the all time greats. His @MercedesAMGF1 team is the most successful our sport has ever known. He’ll bat away the plaudits, but what a man. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) November 1, 2020

When asked about if he has considered anyone to replace him at Ferrari, Wolff admitted that he has someone to nominate but as of now he can’t reveal the identity.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, “My situation is a little bit different because I am a co-owner, with Mercedes, of the team. So I am never going to abandon it because it’s just what I love to do. What’s better than to be part of a sports team, such a fantastic gang of people?”

“What I said was I believe everybody has a certain shelf life in a role. I haven’t come to the end of mine, I think I can still contribute.” he further said.

But I need to think about the future, going forward, and bringing someone up, developing him to do this role, which is something that is a fantastic challenge for me.

“That will be one of the next chapters but you will see me around for a while.” Asked as to whether he had anyone in mind, Wolff replied: “I have, but I can’t tell you.”

Absence of F1 amidst lockdown reignited his desire for the sport

Wolff has admitted above that he still enjoys handling races and with lockdown imposed a few months ago, he has claimed that he has found new love with the sport.

“I am travelling to all the races, being in the office Monday morning until Friday, there is a lot of sacrifices that are related to this, not only sacrifice in your personal life but also it just needs a lot of effort all the time,” added Wolff in a separate media session.

“But at the moment, with this weird lockdown, it has rejuvenated me. I really enjoy going to the races, I enjoy the camaraderie with the team and seeing everybody just giving it its best shot.”