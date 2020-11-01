Deepak Hooda: The batsman from Kings XI Punjab scored an IPL half-century after five years to earn applauds from one and all.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kings XI Punjab batsman Deepak Hooda stood tall on his potential to register a much-needed second IPL half-century.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 12th over, Hooda found himself in the middle with Punjab’s Top Four batsmen walking back to the pavilion and a run rate of just over six.

It was on the seventh delivery that he faced that Hooda found gap off a Deepak Chahar delivery to score his first boundary. On the penultimate delivery of the 16th over, Hooda forced the attack on veteran spinner Imran Tahir to hit an impressive six.

With Mandeep Singh (14) and James Neesham (2) getting out in quick succession, Hooda took the responsibility of changing gears upon himself. Soon, the 25-year old hit a couple of sixes off Chennai Super Kings pacer Lungi Ngidi to up the ante.

It was on the third delivery of the penultimate over that Hooda ran a single off Shardul Thakur to complete an IPL half-century after five years.

Hitting a four and a six off Ngidi’s last over saw Hooda scoring 62* (30) with the help of three fours and four sixes to power Kings XI to 153/6 in 20 overs. With bowling figures of 4-0-39-3, Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai. Apart from him, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Tahir and Thakur picked a wicket apiece.

