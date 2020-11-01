Deepak Hooda: The batsman from Kings XI Punjab scored an IPL half-century after five years to earn applauds from one and all.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kings XI Punjab batsman Deepak Hooda stood tall on his potential to register a much-needed second IPL half-century.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 12th over, Hooda found himself in the middle with Punjab’s Top Four batsmen walking back to the pavilion and a run rate of just over six.

It was on the seventh delivery that he faced that Hooda found gap off a Deepak Chahar delivery to score his first boundary. On the penultimate delivery of the 16th over, Hooda forced the attack on veteran spinner Imran Tahir to hit an impressive six.

With Mandeep Singh (14) and James Neesham (2) getting out in quick succession, Hooda took the responsibility of changing gears upon himself. Soon, the 25-year old hit a couple of sixes off Chennai Super Kings pacer Lungi Ngidi to up the ante.

It was on the third delivery of the penultimate over that Hooda ran a single off Shardul Thakur to complete an IPL half-century after five years.

Hitting a four and a six off Ngidi’s last over saw Hooda scoring 62* (30) with the help of three fours and four sixes to power Kings XI to 153/6 in 20 overs. With bowling figures of 4-0-39-3, Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai. Apart from him, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Tahir and Thakur picked a wicket apiece.

Twitter reactions on Deepak Hooda:

Ecstatic for this guy @imDeepakHooda one of the hardest workers on the park comes with a timely knock in a must win high pressure game for @lionsdenkxip while @ChennaiIPL was about to spoil Punjab’s party finishes with a decent total on the board ! Game on who’s winnin guys ? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 1, 2020

Deepak Hooda has played The #IPL innings of his life…and one of the best knocks lower down the order this season…considering the context of this game and the situation his team was in. 👏👏 #IPL2020 #CSKvsKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2020

Deepak Hooda has played an absolute blinder today. Could turn out to be an unlikely hero in a massive game. #CSKvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) November 1, 2020

Excellent from Hooda. Showing his value when the time comes. Keeping his team alive — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2020

They prepared for Chris Gayle, they studied the batting of KL Rahul, they prayed Mayank doesn’t get too many runs. But Deepak Hooda came out of the syllabus. @Housing #BestHomeCommentator — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2020

#KXIP 153-6, all thanks to Deepak Hooda’s blinder 62(30)* 👌.. Unexpected fireworks, even as the other superstar batters failed to score big today.. Fair total in this must-win game for them 👍 58 runs in the last 5 ovs! #CSKvKXIP — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 1, 2020

Great innings under pressure by Deepak Hooda. Now on to Shami & Bishnoi. #CSKvKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 1, 2020

Deepak Hooda has been trying very hard to establish himself in the IPL, finally played an innings after which his team and opponents will start taking him seriously. Has given KIngs XI a fighting chance. Usually teams win after such a fightback #KXIPvCSK — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) November 1, 2020

