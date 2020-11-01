FRB Vs LEV Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bayer Leverkusen look to keep their unbeaten run going in the league.

For Bayer Leverkusen the opening instalments of the 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga couldn’t have unravelled in more pristine fashion. Only one of the two sides to remain unbeaten in the league, the club finds itself sitting as high as fourth place at the moment.

After drawing their first three encounters in the league, Bayer Leverkusen finally scoured the winning combination they were so ardently rummaging for. The club’s 3-1 win against Augsburg now sees the side with two wins out of its last couple of encounters, results which are a testament to the side’s wholesome brand of football.

Where Bayer Leverkusen are going from strength to strength, Freiburg on the other hand are fast running out of steam. Ever since their season opening win, the club has failed to win a single contest to plummet all the way down into 13thposition in the points tally.

Goals have been far and few for Freiburg, a plight which will see them make a meal of this tie as well. They are up against one of the finest defensive setups in Bayer Leverkusen, a side which will sweep Freiburg under the mat today.

Flekken and Janik are both out with injuries for Freiburg.

Paulinho, Arias and Patrik will all be out of action for the forthcoming matchup given the current injuries.

Freiburg

Muller, Schmid, Gulde, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter, Sallai, Santamaria, Hofler, Grifo, Petersen

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky, L Bender, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Palacios, Baumgartlinger, Amiri, Bailey, Alario, Diaby

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match:Freiburg Vs Bayer Leverkusen

Date And Time: 1st October, Sunday- 8:00pm IST

Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion, Freiburg

Telecast: FanCode

Bygone Encounter

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg: 3-1

Union Berlin Vs Freiburg: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

The only reason Freiburg managed to scrummage a point their way against Union Berlin the last time around was due to Florian Muller. The goal-keeper was largely outstanding on the day, leaving the opposition aghast as he parried away almost everything the opposition sent his way.

Defenders

Akin to the bygone edition of the league, Bayer Leverkusen have once again moulded themselves into a staunch defensive side. The team has let in a meagre three goals past them, a side which has made life cumbersome for the best of attacking setups.

The team is always in with a fair shout of pulling off a cleansheet to us opt for Daley Sinkgraven, Lars Bender who has the two assistsand Sven Bender from the club.

Midfielders

The goal Kerem Demirbay had to his name against Borussia Dortmund showed a side of the game previously unknown. And he’s only boosted himself further since that display, a player whose versatility has made him a focal point in both attack and defence.

He joins up with Moussa Diaby for the upcoming contest while we have an akin dup being instilled in our side from the home team as well. In a side where the goals have been far and few, Vincenzo Grifo has proved to be a shining light with two goals and the one assist.

Roland Sallai has managed to score on the one occasion as well for the team to see him constitute the duo from the side.

Strikers

Scorer of half the goals his side have strung to their name, Bayer Leverkusen’s top scorer, Lucas Alario was always going to be an instant pick for us. Joining up with him is the leading assists provided Leon Bailey with the player having squared the ball for his counterparts on two occasions.

Striker Nils Petersen has once again spearheaded his side’s attacking docket with the two goals to see him complete our set of picks for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals see Alario captain our side while Bailey is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Muller, Lars, Sven, Sinkgraven, Demirbay, Diaby, Grifo, Sallai, Nils, Bailey, Alario

