Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden clearly has a lot of confidence in kicker Daniel Carlson. After all, there’s no other way to explain Gruden sending Carlson out to kick through remnants of a literal hurricane.

Weather forecasts for Cleveland called for plenty of rain and 40-plus mph winds when the Browns took on the Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. These are the exact kinds of conditions that can wreak havoc on a kicking game.

So, you’ll never guess what happened …

The Raiders ignored the objectively terrible conditions and went for it right off the bat. After the opening drive stalled at the Cleveland 23-yard line, Carlson went out for a 41-yard field goal attempt.

And, oh man, that kick didn’t stand a chance.

Carlson’s kick looked to be heading down the middle, but the wind took control of the football and pushed it off the upright. Just wow.

Who could have guessed that extreme winds would have made kicking field goal difficult except for, well, everybody?

Both teams may want to reconsider attempting field goals in this one.