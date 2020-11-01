Whenever a game involves the New England Patriots, fans are always on alert for possible shenanigans from the Patriots sideline. After all, there’s a history there.

But for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills, the latest source of NFL conspiracies came from the Bills.

As the teams headed for the locker rooms at halftime, the CBS broadcast showed Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaking on a cellphone. NFL rules — under normal circumstances — prohibit players, coaches and team personnel from using cell phones (and really all electronics except for the special Microsoft tablets) starting 90 minutes before the game through the end of the game.

But nothing about this season is a normal circumstance. And the reason for McDermott’s phone use made a lot of sense.

According to The Buffalo News, McDermott was on the phone with CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn for the halftime interview. The interview was held over the phone to limit close contact amid the coronavirus pandemic. The paper added that Washburn was slated to speak with Patriots coach Bill Belichick over the phone as well.

The broadcast, though, just happened to show McDermott the moment he was on the phone. And, honestly, it was probably for the best that it showed McDermott and not Belichick. Could you imagine?

The Patriots conspiracies would have been too much.