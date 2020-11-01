The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthy. According to multiple reports, the Eagles will activate several players for their Week 8 Sunday Night Football battle against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. Among the activated players will be tight end Dallas Goedert, rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and offensive lineman Jason Peters.

Goedert has been out since Week 3 after suffering a fractured ankle, and is somewhat surprisingly being activated ahead of schedule after returning to practice earlier this week. Reagor has been out since Week 2, recovering from surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb. Peters hit injured reserve in Week 3 with a toe injury.

The Eagles will still be without both running back Miles Sanders and No. 1 tight end Zach Ertz for the game against Dallas, as well as wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. Sanders and Ertz were injured in Week 6 while Jackson exited late in the team’s Week 7 game. Jeffery has yet to play this season and it is unclear if or when he will return.

The Eagles sit in first place in the NFC East with a record of 2-4-1, and seem like fairly clear favorites to win the division considering the injuries the Cowboys are dealing with and the lack of talent on both the Giants and Washington. They have been somewhat disappointing so far this season and yet are still well-positioned to secure a home playoff game due to the way the league assigns postseason seeds.

Getting several starters back will only help the Eagles in that quest, though they obviously have a long way to go before they would be considered anything resembling a favorite against whomever their first-round opponent may be.