Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start against the Rams on Sunday Night. After being named the starter, reports say Dolphins won't change their offensive scheme.

As per reporter Steve Wyche, the Dolphins will not change their offense just for Tua Tagovailoa. It will be interesting to see how Tua will run the offense now that 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched.

What to expect from Tua Tagovailoa?

Getting his first NFL start that too against the 5-2 Rams, one can’t expect too much from him. However, Tua showed off his abilities in college. His mobility allows him to make big plays, which would definitely help him against Rams’ dangerous defensive end Aaron Donald.

Tua will throw at least 3 touchdowns against the Rams. His accuracy and mobility will be the key if the Dolphins want to stun the Rams and defeat them.

How the Dolphins used the BYE week carefully?

The Dolphins are coming off a bye week, a very important one. The Dolphins took this extra week to try and improve the chemistry between Tua and his wide receivers. Tagovailoa also used this time to get more familiar with the offense.

