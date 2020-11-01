Dinesh Karthik catch: The former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders grabbed an absolute stunner against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik grabbed a supreme catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It all happened on the first delivery of the third over when Stokes’ attempt to slog a good length delivery from Pat Cummins saw him walking back to the pavilion after scoring 18 (11) with the help of two fours and a six.

With the ball flying off Stokes’ outside edge, it went towards the left of Karthik. Having initially moved towards his eight, former Knight Riders captain did exceedingly well to complete the catch and become a source of amazement for one and all.

Chasing a 192-run target in a must-win encounter, Royals succumbed in front of Cummins as the experienced campaigner picked as many as four wickets in the powerplay.

Earlier, Kolkata batsmen got their act together to post a formidable 191/ in 20 overs on the back of captain Eoin Morgan scoring a world-class 68* (35) with the help of five fours and six sixes after Rajasthan captain Steven Smith won the toss and chose to field.

Having registered praiseworthy bowling figures of 4-0-25-3, Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was the pick of their bowlers.

How Twitterati reacted:

Had to take something ridiculous to remove Stokes. That was ridic 🤯🔥@DineshKarthik #IPL2020 #KKRvRR — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 1, 2020

We’ve seen birds on the cricket ground only in Australia… there’s one that flew in the UAE just now … what a catch @DineshKarthik — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 1, 2020

What a start! What a catch! Could well be the moment of the match! Remember, in trying to get the runs quickly, they might hand KKR the NRR difference they need — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2020

Kaboom!!! 💥 https://t.co/G8RFcZTUG0 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 1, 2020

