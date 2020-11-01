MS Dhoni: The legendary captain of Chennai Super Kings has confirmed that he will turn up for the 14th season of the IPL.

Former India captain and current captain of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni has confirmed his participation for the 14th season of Indian Premier League next year.

Dhoni, who has been a stalwart in the biggest T20 tournament around the globe, is amidst poor form both team-wise and individually. Under Dhoni, Chennai are currently reeling at the bottom on the points table on the back of eight losses in 13 matches so far.

For a team which had qualified for the playoffs on all 10 occasions in the past, this season has been hard to digest especially for their plentiful loyal fans.

Playing his last IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi, Dhoni won the toss to invite Kings XI Punjab in to bat first. Being asked about the match being his last one for Super Kings, Dhoni refused confidently.

“We will bowl first. Definitely not [last match for CSK]. They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game,” Dhoni told Star Sports during the toss.

With IPL 2021 expected to start in another four-five months’ time, fans can expect the 39-year old player continuing to lead CSK. In 203 IPL matches, Dhoni’s 4,632 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 40.99 and 136.75 including 23 half-centuries.

