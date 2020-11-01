DC vs RCB Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 55th match of IPL 2020.
The 55th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.
In what will be both the teams’ last league match of this season, not many would have thought of them yet to qualify for the playoffs. Having won seven and lost six out of their 13 matches each this season, Capitals and Royal Challengers are currently at the third and second position respectively.
While the winner of this match will finish at the second position on the points table, the loser will contest against the winner of the ongoing Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match and Sunrisers Hyderabad (if they beat Mumbai Indians on Monday) for a place in the playoffs.
If Hyderabad fails to beat Mumbai on November 3, the loser of Delhi vs Bangalore will easily qualify for the playoffs. Else, it will come down to the net run rate between the two teams.
DC vs RCB Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 25
Matches won by DC: 9
Matches won by RCB: 15
Matched played in India: 21 (DC 7, RCB 13)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (DC 1, RCB 1)
DC average score against RCB: 163
RCB average score against DC: 154
Most runs for DC: 311 (Rishabh Pant)
Most runs for RCB: 892 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for DC: 10 (Kagiso Rabada)
Most wickets for RCB: 14 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most catches for DC: 7 (Rishabh Pant)
Most catches for RCB: 13 (Virat Kohli)
The last time Capitals and Royal Challengers locked horns against each other was nearly four weeks ago in Dubai. In what was a comprehensive victory for Delhi, their bowlers had restricted Bangalore to 137/9 in 20 overs in a 197-run target.