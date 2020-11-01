DC vs RCB Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 55th match of IPL 2020.

The 55th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

In what will be both the teams’ last league match of this season, not many would have thought of them yet to qualify for the playoffs. Having won seven and lost six out of their 13 matches each this season, Capitals and Royal Challengers are currently at the third and second position respectively.

While the winner of this match will finish at the second position on the points table, the loser will contest against the winner of the ongoing Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match and Sunrisers Hyderabad (if they beat Mumbai Indians on Monday) for a place in the playoffs.

If Hyderabad fails to beat Mumbai on November 3, the loser of Delhi vs Bangalore will easily qualify for the playoffs. Else, it will come down to the net run rate between the two teams.

DC vs RCB Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 25