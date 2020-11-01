DC vs BLR Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 2 November 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The winner of this game will play against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier-1 of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The equation is very simple for this game, the winner of this game will qualify for the playoffs and will also earn a place in the top-2 of the points table whereas the loser may bow out of the tournament as well. This game will decide the fate of both teams who were cruising in the first half of the tournament.

Both teams have their own problems and are on a run of consecutive defeats. The Capitals have lost their last four games whereas the RCB have lost their last three games.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been really good enough for batting lately and the chasing teams are doing better. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 162 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 19; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 11

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillipe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kagiso Rabada.

DC vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10), Rishabh Pant (Price 8.5), and Josh Phillipe (Price 8) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. ABD is not at his best but he is a game-changer and on this ground, he just cannot be dropped whereas Phillipe has played a couple of decent knocks as an opener and he is helpful in managing credits as well. Pant, on the other hand, is struggling but in these credits, he is a really good player to have in the team.

DC vs BLR Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10.5) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 471 runs under his belt at an average of 47.10 whereas Shreyas has been one of their consistent batsmen and has been scoring at an average of 34.50. Both of them are brilliant and reliable players.

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been in good form this season and is the current 4th highest run-sorer of the tournament. He has scored 431 runs at an average of 47.89 and just cannot be dropped.

DC vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Washington Sundar (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sundar has picked 7 wickets in the tournament so far and has the neck of picking wickets in the powerplay overs.

DC vs BLR Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Both the South African players have been really good this season and taken loads of wickets for the Capitals. Rabada is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 23 wickets under his belt whereas Nortje has picked 16 wickets. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Isuru Udana (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yuzi has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 20 wickets in the tournament whereas Udana has also picked 8 wickets and is a good death-overs bowler.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer

