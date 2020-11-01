CSK vs KXIP Man of the Match: The opening batsman from Chennai Super Kings won his third ‘Man of the Match’ award on the trot.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets to knockout the opposition from the tournament.

After Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to field, his bowlers justified the decision by reducing Kings XI to 153/6 in 20 overs despite batsman Deepak Hooda’s second IPL half-century.

With bowling figures of 4-0-39-3, Super Kings pacer Lungi Ngidi was the pick of their bowlers. Apart from him, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Imran Tahir and pacer Shardul Thakur picked a wicket apiece.

Desperate for a victory, Punjab needed their bowlers to register a praiseworthy performance but it wasn’t to be as barring Chris Jordan, no other KXIP bowler was able to dismisse a CSK batsman this season.

In what will go down as a stupendous comeback this season, Super Kings opening batsman top-scored for them for the third time in a row with his 62* (49) with the help of six fours and a six earning him the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

“I was confident coming in [based on the last domestic season]. Even in club games, even for Maharashtra, I’ve to play the anchor and take the team to the end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing his class. Teaching many experienced batsman how to stay till the end & finish the job. One of the big pluses, not only for Chennai but of this IPL. Have a feeling Hyderabad will have their fate in their own hands in the last league match. Win and qualify. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 1, 2020

“It did hurt not to be part of the squad that flew at first and miss the first few games, but the management and team was supportive. First one or two games it was surreal to be around some of the big names,” Gaikwad told Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award.