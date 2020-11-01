CR Vs SS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A win for Settle sees them ease their way into top spot.

After three ties without a win to their name, for Seattle Sounders, the foregone 2-0 triumph against the Whitecaps emerged as the most crucial one. In a soiree where they have registered 10 wins to sit in second place in the Western Conference, Seattle would have welcomed their first win in four contests like non other.

The result not only snapped their winless spree in MLS 2020-21 but more importantly brought them back in contention for the top placed slot. With the team now just separated from first place by the measly one point, the club will come out hammer and tongs as it looked to wipe away that deficit today.

Where Seattle are vying for first place in the conference, Colorado Rapids on the other hand have different fish to fry albeit an equally important one. With just two wins in their last five encounters, the club finds itself having hit a rut, one which is slowly seeing them slip perilously down in the points tally.

CR Vs SS Fantasy Probable Winner

Regressing defensively, Colorado Rapids will find it extremely tough to stave Seattle’s attacking threat today. This tie will swing in Seattle’s favour with the club dominating proceedings on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Acosta, Ford and Warner will all be spending time on the sidelines with the trivalent injured.

Colorado Rapids

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Seattle Sounders

Frei, Smith, Kee-hee, Torres, Leerdam, Roldan, Raul, Gustav and , Svensson, Jones, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Colorado Vs Sounders

Date And Time: 2nd November, Monday- 7:30am IST

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City

Top Goal Scorer

Colorado

Sounders

Ruidiaz: 9 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

Minnesota United Vs Colorado: 2-1

Whitecaps Vs Sounders: 0-2

Goal-Keeper

Although he’s conceded 6 goals in his last two encounters, William Yarborough has still earned a slew of plaudits. The shot stopper has been the only player interested in waging a lone battle for the club defensively with his reseillinace seeing him accumulate the saves.

Defenders

With two cleansheets in their alst three encounters, a period which has seen the side concede on a measly one occasion, Seattle are back at their best defensively. The results have shown why the club has been so immaculate at the back with the team letting the least number of goals in the Western Conference.

A second cleansheet on the cards is extremely likely for the club come today to see us opt for the trio of Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade and Kelvin Leerdam. Colorado Rapids on the other hand will se us opt for the tenacious Sam Vines.

Midfielders

While scoring is going to be an extremely daunting task for them today, one player Colorado Rapids will be pinning their aspirations on is their top scorer. Cole Bassett has been the fulcrum of the club’s attacking gameplan with the four goals and three assists, numbers which made him a must have pick for us today.

He will be joined up by Jack Price who has made full use of his ability to work the ball past defences to pull off three assists for his side. The visiting team sees us rope in Cristian Roldan and Nicolas Lodeiro for the forthcoming clash with both the players assisting on the three occasions apiece.

Strikers

Up against a side that has been hit for six goals in its last two defeats, Raul Ruidiaz will be anticipating this faceoff. Seattle’s leading scorer with 9 goals, this can shape into a contest where he ends up breaching the 10 goal mark this season.

Jordan Morris will be his partner for the clash with the player having popped up with 6 goals for his club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

9 goals and 3 assists for Raul see him captain our side for the contest while Jordan is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

William, Tolo, Leerdam, Yeimar, Vines, Nicolas, Bassett, Roldan, Price, Raul, Morris

