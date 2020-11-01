Conor McGregor acknowledges Khabib Nurmagomedov as a ‘phenomenal grappler’ and ‘the current best in sport’.

Conor McGregor, who on Sunday went on a spree of answering fans/followers on Twitter, encountered questions regarding his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier, his future in UFC, a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz, and also about his thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Notorious One addressed every aforementioned query, however, his reply which concerns the new Pound-For-Pound No.1 fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, seemingly stood out.

Conor McGregor Acknowledges Khabib Nurmagomedov As ‘The Current Best’

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the protagonists of arguably the most intense rivalry of UFC. The two met in the Octagon in, October, 2018, where Khabib’s dominance and his after-match actions became the global headlines.

The scenes that emerged that night were the concluder of a fierce build-up, owing to which UFC 229, became the most successful Pay-Per-View in the history of UFC. The event raked-in an unprecedented 2.3 million PPV buys.

Although after that fight night, the two went separate ways, still one can certainly say without a doubt that the dispute is far from over. But, the Mystic Man with his recent comment about The Eagle, might come out as a suprise, since he has acknowledged the Lightweight Champion as the best.

Answering a user on Twitter, who asked McGregor to share his thoughts about Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor wrote- “A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it.”

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it.

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

The Irishman is set to mark his return to the Lightweight division in January 2021 against Dustin Poirier, and using the same platform he has claimed that in the coming year he will pay heed to some unfinished business. Also, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still very well a part of the Lightweight division, and the holder of the category’s top prize.

So, connecting the dots, who knows what 2021 may bring. But if the stars align at the ideal spot, a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the most fancied upon fight.

