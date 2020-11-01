The Detroit Lions will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 3-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Indianapolis is 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Lions are aiming for their third consecutive win. The Colts have won four of their past five games.

Indianapolis is favored by three points in the latest Lions vs. Colts odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 49.5. Before entering any Colts vs. Lions picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Colts. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Colts vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Colts spread: Lions +3

Lions vs. Colts over-under: 49.5 points

Lions vs. Colts money line: Detroit 140, Indianapolis -160

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions edged the Atlanta Falcons 23-22 this past Sunday. Matthew Stafford passed for 340 yards and a TD on 36 attempts. It was the first 300-plus yard effort for Stafford this season. He became the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era with two career games with a game-winning TD pass at 0:00 of the fourth quarter. Stafford has three-plus TD passes in four of his past five games at home. Kenny Golladay led the team with six catches for 114 yards last week. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.9 yards per catch (minimum 20 receptions) .

T.J. Hockenson had five receptions for 59 yards and the game-winning TD catch last week. He has a TD catch in three consecutive games. D’Andre Swift aims for his third game in a row at home with a TD. He is the only NFC rookie running back with 150-plus rushing yards (185) and 150-plus receiving yards (152). Detroit ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused six on the season. The Lions picked up four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen in a trade with the Cowboys this week.

What you need to know about the Colts

Indianapolis beat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27 two weeks ago. Philip Rivers passed for three TDs and 371 yards on 44 attempts, his best game so far with Indianapolis. It was his 30th career game with 300-plus passing yards and three-plus TD passes, sixth most in NFL history. Marcus Johnson set career highs in catches (five) and. yards (108) in Week 6.

Jonathan Taylor had a career-high 115 scrimmage yards in Week 6. He is one of three rookies with 500-plus scrimmage yards (529) and three rushing TDs this season. Julian Blackmon has an interception in two of his past three games. The Colts enter the game having picked the ball off 10 times, best in the league.

How to make Lions vs. Colts picks

SportsLine’s model has simulated Lions vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Colts? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Colts spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 8 of the NFL season on an incredible 111-72 roll.