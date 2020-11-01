Through 2 Quarters

The Kansas City Chiefs are flexing their muscles against the New York Jets, showing why they were favored to win all along. Kansas City has emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and is ahead of New York 21-9.

QB Patrick Mahomes has led the way so far for the Chiefs, as he has passed for three TDs and 213 yards on 20 attempts.

Who’s Playing

New York @ Kansas City

Current Records: New York 0-7; Kansas City 6-1

What to Know

The New York Jets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. New York staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Jets scored first but ultimately less than the Buffalo Bills in their matchup last week. New York came up short against Buffalo, falling 18-10. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.22 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, you’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for Kansas City last week. They were the clear victors by a 43-16 margin over the Denver Broncos. That 27-point margin sets a new team best for Kansas City on the season. No one had a standout game offensively for the Chiefs, but they got scores from a handful of players including DE Frank Clark, DB Daniel Sorensen, and WR Tyreek Hill.

Special teams collected 13 points for Kansas City. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. One of the most memorable scores? A 102-yard kickoff return for touchdown from WR Byron Pringle in the second quarter.

Kansas City’s victory lifted them to 6-1 while New York’s loss dropped them down to 0-7. The Chiefs have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.14 points per game. We’ll see if the Jets can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City and New York both have one win in their last two games.

Dec 03, 2017 – New York 38 vs. Kansas City 31

Sep 25, 2016 – Kansas City 24 vs. New York 3

