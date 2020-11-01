Russell Westbrook and Giannis are two birds of the same feather, both on and off the court. They got on well with each other at the All Star weekend 2019.

The Brody is among the best interviewers in the NBA when he’s in the mood. He’s always candid, and some of his soundbites are downright epic. What endears him to the average fan is his propensity never to mince words. Him calling Patrick Beverley an overrated defender is one of the most hilarious jabs we’ve seen from a player.

Giannis is another player who’s a darling both for fans and for the media. He’s always in a jovial mood and never ducks away from the tough questions.

When Giannis asked Westbrook if he could hold his son Noah during the 2019 All Star Weekend

During the All Star Weekend festivities in 2019, there was a merry air all around. This was Charlotte’s first time playing host to the cream of the NBA. Jordan Brand merch was all around and people were feeling mighty good about the season.

During a pre-game press conference, Westbrook, who was on team LeBron, was fielding questions from the media. His scoring averages were a bit down from previous seasons, but he was still averaging a triple-double.

The camaraderie between Westbrook and Giannis is apparent here. Westbrook is one of the most revered stars across the league, and also one of the most easy-going.

Team Giannis lost the All Star game by a significant margin. It was quite weaker than Team LeBron even on paper, with basically all the in-form stars on James’s roster. Nevertheless it was a memorable All Star game, one that involved a great comeback by Team LeBron in the second half.