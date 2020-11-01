Bryce Mitchell, who became renowned for consistently asking Reebok to make him his own Camo shorts, made his appearance at UFC Vegas 12, with what might be termed as his most prized possession in UFC.

After a series of call outs to the official sponsor, Bryce Mitchell received his own customised green Camo shorts. Apparently before him Reebok only entertained Conor McGregor over the similar want.

Arkansas and camo shorts 🌾 Two things have stayed consistent for @ThugnastyMMA. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/aqjbU379l9 — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2020

While what the fighter puts on, has very little to do with his/her in-ring performance, however, in this instance the power of Camo shorts is seemingly getting headlined, as Mitchell won the Featherweight contest against Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12.

The 26-year-old showcased a tenacious performance against Andre Fili at the co-main of the fight night, and ended his Halloween night on a superior note. Mitchell, prevailed via a unanimous decision, however throughout the match he was on top of his opponent.

With this victory, he is 14-0 in MMA, and has bolstered his chances to potentially become a future No.1 contender for the Featherweight title. Currently Bryce Mitchell is ranked 15 in the division.

Bryce Mitchell defeats Andre Fili via unanimous decision! In case you didn’t know: this man has a very big future!#UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/OskI3pBQeI — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) November 1, 2020

