We’ve got an early Upset Alert brewing as the Denver Broncos have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start despite kicking off as a 3-point underdog. It’s still tight after one quarter, with Denver leading 3 to nothing over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos took a hit to their ego last week, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Denver

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-4; Denver 2-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers lost both of their matches to the Denver Broncos last season on scores of 13-20 and 20-23, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. The Chargers and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Los Angeles had a touchdown and change to spare in a 39-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Los Angeles’ QB Justin Herbert was on fire, passing for three TDs and 347 yards on 43 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 66 yards. Herbert’s 70-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Jalen Guyton in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Meanwhile, a win for Denver just wasn’t in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 43-16 walloping at the Kansas City Chiefs’ hands. Denver was down 30-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding the Broncos back was the mediocre play of QB Drew Lock, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles’ victory lifted them to 2-4 while Denver’s loss dropped them down to 2-4. Giving up four turnovers, Denver had had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if Los Angeles can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.

Dec 01, 2019 – Denver 23 vs. Los Angeles 20

Oct 06, 2019 – Denver 20 vs. Los Angeles 13

Dec 30, 2018 – Los Angeles 23 vs. Denver 9

Nov 18, 2018 – Denver 23 vs. Los Angeles 22

Oct 22, 2017 – Los Angeles 21 vs. Denver 0

Sep 11, 2017 – Denver 24 vs. Los Angeles 21

Oct 30, 2016 – Denver 27 vs. Los Angeles 19

Oct 13, 2016 – Los Angeles 21 vs. Denver 13

Jan 03, 2016 – Denver 27 vs. Los Angeles 20

Dec 06, 2015 – Denver 17 vs. Los Angeles 3

