Who’s Playing

New England @ Buffalo

Current Records: New England 2-4; Buffalo 5-2

What to Know

The New England Patriots are 7-1 against the Buffalo Bills since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. New England and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium. The Patriots won both of their matches against the Bills last season (16-10 and 24-17) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

A win for New England just wasn’t in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for them as they lost 33-6 to the San Francisco 49ers. New England was down 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Buffalo ran circles around the New York Jets last week, and the extra yardage (422 yards vs. 190 yards) paid off. The Bills bagged an 18-10 victory. The win came about even with them handicapping themselves with 106 penalty yards. Buffalo couldn’t find the end zone and got their points from six field goals. QB Josh Allen ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 6-for-6 game.

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

New England is now 2-4 while the Bills sit at 5-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New England is worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for New England, Buffalo ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.25

Odds

The Bills are a 4-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won nine out of their last ten games against Buffalo.

Dec 21, 2019 – New England 24 vs. Buffalo 17

Sep 29, 2019 – New England 16 vs. Buffalo 10

Dec 23, 2018 – New England 24 vs. Buffalo 12

Oct 29, 2018 – New England 25 vs. Buffalo 6

Dec 24, 2017 – New England 37 vs. Buffalo 16

Dec 03, 2017 – New England 23 vs. Buffalo 3

Oct 30, 2016 – New England 41 vs. Buffalo 25

Oct 02, 2016 – Buffalo 16 vs. New England 0

Nov 23, 2015 – New England 20 vs. Buffalo 13

Sep 20, 2015 – New England 40 vs. Buffalo 32

Top Projected Fantasy Players