AVL Vs SOU Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Sensational Southampton look to make it four wins from their last five fixtures.

When the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League made an advent and Southampton ended up losing both of their opening set of clashes, this looked set to be another arduous and gruelling season for them. However, the club was quick to quash that narrative with the side embarking on a four match unbeaten spree ever since.

Making massive strides in the league standings courtesy of their sensational form, Southampton are far from the dreary team which began the new season. The club’s last two results have seen them not only match some of the best sides in the league every step of the way but outfox and outmanoeuvre them in every facet of the game.

After coming back from a three goal deficit against Chelsea to earn a point from the contest, Southampton doled out their finest performance this season against Everton. In what was arguably the club’s most comprehensive result, the side negated Everton’s attacking threat which piling on two goals of their own.

AVL Vs SOU Fantasy Probable Winner

Only going from strength to strength at the moment, we envision Southampton registering another win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Wesley and Hause are out with injuries for the day’s clash.

Southampton will see Moussa, Yan and William all sit this contest out in lieu of their currently injury problems.

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins

Southampton

McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Adams, Ings

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Aston Villa Vs Southampton

Date And Time: 1st October, Sunday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Aston Villa

Grealish: 3 Goals, 3 Assists

Southampton

Bygone Encounter

Southampton Vs Everton: 2-0

Goal-Keeper

Although his dream run was finally snapped as he conceded for the first time for his new employers, Emiliano Martinez still came out of the tie with a string of accolades. He was sensational yet again for the club., registering a bevy of saves on the day to save his side from an embarrassing scoreline.

Defenders

Kyle Walker-Peters have been absolutely terrific for Southampton this season. His attacking side of the game has propelled the flanks for his club with the fullback more than willing to provided unstinted wide support to his counterparts.

Jannik Vestergaard’s goal and a cleansheet the last time around make him our second pick from the club while the one assist Tyrone Mings has to his name sees him represent the opposition.

Midfielders

He ended up empty handed the last time around but Jack Grealish continues to be his side’s top scorer. The club captain has four goals and three assists in his kitty, numbers which made him an instant pick for us.

John McGinn has provided the most number of assists for the club at four to see him link up with his captain. Southampton meanwhile see us indulge in the services of Oriol Romeu after he took over the midfield against Everton, pulling off a performance which saw him break anything Everton tried to construct in the attacking side of the game.

Stuart Armstrong holds a real threat owing the ability to square the ball in goal scoring areas to make him the second pick from the side.

Strikers

It took Che Adams well over a year to come good for Southampton but he looks to have finally come alive for the club. He’s played a major role in his side’s resurgence, scoring twice and assisting twice as well.

Akin to last season, Danny Ings is once again spearheading the club’s attack with his two assists against Everton winning the contest for his club. The opposition meanwhile see us opt for the pick of Ollie Watkins courtesy of his three goals.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Ings’ four goals make him our captain of the day while Grealish is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Martinez, Mings, Jannik, Kyle, Grealish, John, Oriel, Stuart, Ings, Watkins, Adams

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.