Dana White appeared at the post-event press conference of UFC Vegas 12, to address a variety of subjects, and in-process vanquished the uncertainty regarding the upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

While this past week both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier seemingly confirmed that their forthcoming clash would be in the Lightweight division, the clouds of doubt were still hovering as an official statement from the UFC’s side was yet to come. Though the formal announcement is still not evident, but on Saturday, UFC president did frankly said the fixture is signed.

During the post UFC Vegas 12 presser, UFC chief was asked if there is any development on the targeted clash between McGregor and Poirier, to which he vehemently gave a reply– “As far as I know It’s done.”

Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier: For The Lightweight Belt?

With the apparent confirmation, Dana White also clarified that the contest would not be for the UFC gold. In the same conference he threw light on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s status quo, and stated that he is still a part of the division, and the holder of the Lightweight title.

As per Dana, UFC will give Nurmagomedov the time he requires to come out with a concrete statement, and till then nothing will be certain regarding the Lightweight Championship and It’s Interim belt.

Believing Khabib will come back for one more fight, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that the lightweight belt will not be vacated. pic.twitter.com/VavLbIQUyT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

So, the stakes might not do justice with the stature of the McGregor Vs. Poirier rematch. However, there is a general realization that whoever will win, may become the new leader of the 155 pound division.

