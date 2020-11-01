Arsenal ended a near six-year wait for a Premier League win away to a ‘Big Six’ rival as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty decided their clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Three points were no less than Mikel Arteta’s side deserved for a complete performance in attack and defense. After 68 minutes of impressive pressure from Arsenal, Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin and Aubameyang made no mistake from the spot.

The victory propelled Arsenal to eighth in the Premier League table whilst United lie 15th after six games without a top-flight home win after four games for the first time since the 1972-73 season.

Catch up with the key talking points from the game below:

The Partey has begun

In his second Premier League start, Thomas Partey gave every indication he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the top flight. What else would one judge him as when he so thoroughly outclassed a midfield that included Paul Pogba, Fred and Bruno Fernandes?

By halftime he led all of them – and every other player on the pitch – in ball recoveries (eight) and take-ons (three of three) attempted. No player was more effective at getting the ball back from an opponent nor was anyone as effective at beating them when he had possession.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal for $58million last month

Getty Images



During his time with Atletico Madrid, Partey was pigeonholed into a more destructive role, indeed part of his motivation to move to Arsenal was the opportunity to broaden his horizons and impact the game on both ends. With a string of delicate passes and a wicked second half shot that David de Gea did well to hold, he proved that he was right to trust in his own abilities.

Minor tweaks have major impact on United’s midfield

It was no surprise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to his diamond having hammered RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League last week. But one minor change meant it was far less effective in the first half at Old Trafford. Nemanja Matic made way for Scott McTominay, who in turn took the role of the right-sided shuttler from Fred.

The Brazilian had excelled on the right but at the base of midfield found himself bouncing off Partey, Alexandre Lacazette and pretty much any other Arsenal player. That drew McTominay back, leaving a gulf between United’s defense and their more attack-minded midfield. No moment better typified their meandering first half than Fernandes dropping in front of his center-backs to punt a ball long for Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer attempted to reshuffle his pack after the break, moving to a 4-2-3-1 that placed Paul Pogba wide on the left. For a time it worked but after 10 minutes Arteta seemed to come up with a counter to United’s reshuffling on every occasion.

Arsenal’s slow burn

Aubameyang’s penalty winner was no less than Arsenal deserved, both across the course of the game and for the specific move that brought them the chance of victory from the penalty spot. This was no repeat of the January 2015 win at Manchester City, a supreme display of counter-punching. Instead the Gunners applied a choke hold on United that proved too much to bear after two-thirds of this contest.

Pogba’s foul on Bellerin was clumsy even if it was a marginal call, the sort of error players make after a lengthy spell of concentration whilst an opponent is keeping the ball and probing around your box.

It has become a typical approach of Arsenal under Arteta to slowly build possession and then burst through their opponent’s ranks. They didn’t manage to do the latter for their only goal but Pogba’s mistake is typical of those that this team is so good at forcing from their opponents.

Notable performances

Victor Lindelof: In a trying first half he radiated composure, getting a crucial touch on Aubameyang’s cutback to deny Lacazette a shot from eight yards out. Similar composure was apparent when Eddie Nketiah hurtled his way on a late Arsenal counter and he simply allowed the young Arsenal striker to sprint past him and the ball. RATING: 7

Gabriel Magalhaes: The former Lille center-back spent over an hour on a yellow card defending Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and subsequently Edinson Cavani. There was scarcely a moment when you feared Gabriel might cost his side, such is the composure with which he goes about his work at the back. Much like Partey, this summer signing has proven to be an exceptional addition. RATING: 9

Paul Pogba: An oddly inhibited display from the Frenchman, who had so thrived in this same system on Wednesday. After 80 minutes he was yet to create a chance or take a shot and had completed only one pass into the penalty area. Against a deep-lying, disciplined Arsenal he failed to display his usual vision or drive. RATING: 4

Up next

Both teams return to European action with two wins from two in their group stage matches. Manchester United travel to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday. Arsenal host Molde at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

You can stream every Champions League and Europa League match on CBS All Access. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.