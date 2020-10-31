WWE Legend The Undertaker makes an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in order to promote his 30th anniversary with the WWE.

A lot of mainstream viewers have outgrown the WWE. Many however, still remain fans of classic acts such as the Undertaker. To think that a Zombie wizard lasted a year, let alone three decades in the company is testament to Mark Calaway’s dedication to the character, in and outside of the ring.

The Undertaker debuted in the WWE all the way back in Survivor Series 1990. The WWE are celebrating his 30th anniversary with the company at this year’s Survivor Series and have even put his latest documentary, “The Last Ride”, up on their free version of the WWE Network.

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He took part in the Suggestion Box segment where he ended up giving the Tombstone to a Scarecrow. The segment saw Fallon asked by a fan if he could think of a way to combine Halloween and the WWE. Fallon answered in the negative but claimed he knew someone who did.

Watch the video here:

TONIGHT an all new Suggestion Box including an appearance from @WWE Legend @Undertaker! #Undertaker30 See you at 11:35PM ET! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/jIckqytm2B — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 31, 2020

The Official Tonight Show Twitter dropped the video clip earlier in the night.

For The Undertaker’s anniversary, the WWE are celebrating with 30 Days Of The Deadman on the WWE Network.

